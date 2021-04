Infosys share buyback could range between $1.2 to $1.5 billion, said brokerage firm CLSA on Monday, a day after the IT major announced that it will consider the proposal on Wednesday, April 14, when its board meets to consider the results of the fourth quarter of FY21. CLSA has a 'buy' rating on Infosys with a target price set at Rs 1,660 per share.

CLSA estimates that the Infosys share buyback could range between $1.2-1.5 billion, which is around 1.1-1.5 percent of its equity.

“We estimate the size of the buyback at US$1.1 billion to US$1.5 billion, based on the size of its previous two buybacks and assuming a final dividend is in line with FY20 (Rs 10 per share). The previous two buybacks were at 25/20 percent premiums to the price prevalent before the announcements of the board meetings. Assuming a similar level, a potential buy-back would imply 1.1-1.6 percent of equity at the assumed size band,” Analysts at CLSA said in a note.

Thus, the acceptance ratio could be 1-2 shares per 100 shares, if all shares are tendered.

The brokerage firm also mentions that at the assumed size and price, the buyback would be broadly neutral on its FY22CL earnings per share (-0.5 percent to -0.6 percent — the impact of lower treasury income could be higher versus that of the reduced share count) but positive for return on equity (130-180 basis points).

CLSA believes that the announcement was not anticipated and the stock's year-to-date movement has been broadly in line with Tata Consultancy Services (which completed its buyback in January 2021). Hence, the development should be incrementally positive for the stock.