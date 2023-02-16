homemarket NewsInfosys, SBI Cards, HDFC Life, MGL and others: Top stock tips by Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar
Feb 16, 2023

Infosys, SBI Cards, HDFC Life, MGL and others: Top stock tips by Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar

By Asmita Pant  |  Feb 16, 2023
Mini

CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today:

Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 opened flat on Wednesday.

Sudarshan Sukhani, Technical Analyst
Buy Infosys with a stop loss at Rs 1,570
Sell Navin Fluorine with a stop loss at Rs 4,140
Buy Mahindra and Mahindra (M&M) with a stop loss at Rs 1,350
Buy SBI Card with a stop loss at Rs 740
Mitessh Thakkar of earningwaves.com
Buy Oberoi Realty for a target of Rs 895 with a stop loss at Rs 849
Buy Mahanagar Gas Ltd (MGL) for a target of Rs 950 with a stop loss at Rs 894
Buy Bosch for a target of Rs 18,500 with a stop loss at Rs 17,550
Buy HDFC Life for a target of Rs 530 with a stop loss at Rs 514
