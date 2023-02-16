Infosys, SBI Cards, HDFC Life, MGL and others: Top stock tips by Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar

Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 opened flat on Wednesday.

Sudarshan Sukhani, Technical Analyst

Buy Infosys with a stop loss at Rs 1,570

Sell Navin Fluorine with a stop loss at Rs 4,140

Buy Mahindra and Mahindra (M&M) with a stop loss at Rs 1,350

Buy SBI Card with a stop loss at Rs 740

Mitessh Thakkar of earningwaves.com

Buy Oberoi Realty for a target of Rs 895 with a stop loss at Rs 849

Buy Mahanagar Gas Ltd (MGL) for a target of Rs 950 with a stop loss at Rs 894

Buy Bosch for a target of Rs 18,500 with a stop loss at Rs 17,550

Buy HDFC Life for a target of Rs 530 with a stop loss at Rs 514