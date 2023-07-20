homemarket NewsInfosys Q1 results Live: Constant Currency revenue growth expected to be ahead of peers

Infosys Q1 results Live: Constant Currency revenue growth expected to be ahead of peers

1 Min Read

By CNBCTV18.com Jul 20, 2023 1:51:57 PM IST (Published)

Summary

For the current financial year, the street is expecting Infosys to tighten its revenue guidance band to 4-6 percent from the current guidance of 4.7 percent. The EBIT margin guidance band of 20-22 percent is likely to remain unchanged.

Live Updates

Infosys Q1 results live: Things to look out for

Among key factors to watch out for ahead of Infosys' earnings will be an ramp down in telecom, hi-tech and retail and within the financial segment, it was the mortgage asset management and investment banking.

Jul 20, 2023 2:11 PM

Infosys Q1FY24 results live: For the current financial year, the street is expecting Infosys to tighten its revenue guidance band to 4-6 percent from the current guidance of 4.7 percent. 

Jul 20, 2023 1:59 PM

Infosys Q1 results live:

IT major likely to report revenue growth of 0.7 percent in constant currency terms. 

Jul 20, 2023 1:46 PM

Infosys Q1FY24 results: A CNBC-TV18 poll expects Infosys' revenue in US Dollar and rupee terms to grow less than one percent on a sequential basis, while margin is likely to remain flat.

Jul 20, 2023 1:34 PM

Infosys Q1 results live: After TCS, HCLTech, Wipro, and LTIMindtree, Infosys will become the fourth out of India's top five technology services companies to report its June Quarter results on Thursday, July 20.

Jul 20, 2023 1:30 PM