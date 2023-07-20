CNBC TV18
By CNBCTV18.com  Jul 20, 2023 1:51 PM IST (Published)
For the current financial year, the street is expecting Infosys to tighten its revenue guidance band to 4-6 percent from the current guidance of 4.7 percent. The EBIT margin guidance band of 20-22 percent is likely to remain unchanged.

Infosys Q1FY24 results live: For the current financial year, the street is expecting Infosys to tighten its revenue guidance band to 4-6 percent from the current guidance of 4.7 percent. 

Jul 20, 2023 1:59 PM

Infosys Q1 results live:

IT major likely to report revenue growth of 0.7 percent in constant currency terms. 

Infosys Q1 results Live: Constant Currency revenue growth expected to be ahead of peers
Jul 20, 2023 1:46 PM

Infosys Q1FY24 results: A CNBC-TV18 poll expects Infosys' revenue in US Dollar and rupee terms to grow less than one percent on a sequential basis, while margin is likely to remain flat.

Jul 20, 2023 1:34 PM

Infosys Q1 results live: After TCS, HCLTech, Wipro, and LTIMindtree, Infosys will become the fourth out of India's top five technology services companies to report its June Quarter results on Thursday, July 20.

Jul 20, 2023 1:30 PM
