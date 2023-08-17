These analysts recommend buying Infosys, NTPC, Colgate-Palmolive, Sun Pharma, Tata Motors and Lupin

Technical analysts Mitessh Thakkar of earningwaves.com and Sudarshan Sukhani, along with Chandan Taparia, Motilal Oswal Financial Svcs share their top stock picks for the day.

Technical analysts Mitessh Thakkar of earningwaves.com and Sudarshan Sukhani, along with Chandan Taparia of Motilal Oswal Financial Services, share their top stock picks for the day.

From Mitessh Thakkar

Mitessh Thakkar's first buy call of the day is on Infosys. He recommends this with a stop loss below Rs 1,400 for an upside target of Rs 1,455. Shares have remained flat in the last month.

He recommends a buy call on Colgate-Palmolive with a stop loss of Rs 1,980 for an upside target of Rs 2,075. The stock is up more than 8 percent over the last month.

Among the sell recommendations, Thakkar has one on Bharti Airtel with a stop loss of Rs 866 for a downside target of Rs 835. Shares have declined more than 2 percent over the last month.

NTPC is also a buy from Mitessh Thakkar. His recommendation comes with a target of Rs 215 and a stop loss of Rs 226. The stock has declined more than 16 percent in the last month.

From Sudarshan Sukhani

Sukhani finds a buying opportunity in Sun Pharmaceutical Industries. Most pharma stocks are buying opportunities as they consolidate. He advises traders to keep a stop loss of Rs 1,110. Shares have gained more than 6 percent over the last month.

Sukhani's intraday short is on RBL Bank. For this, he advises a stop loss of Rs 224. The stock has declined more than 3 percent in the past month.

Rain Industries is another sell call from Sudarshan Sukhani. He recommends a stop loss above Rs 158. The stock has declined more than 5 percent in the past month.

For Chandan Taparia

Chandan Taparia has a buy call on Tata Motors with a stop loss of Rs 605 and a price target of Rs 650 on the upside. Shares have remained flat in the last month.

Additionally, he also has a buy recommendation on Polycab India with a stop loss of Rs 4,750 and an upside target of Rs 5,050. Shares are up more than 24 percent over the last month.

Lastly, Taparia has a buy call on Lupin, this stock is forming higher tops and higher bottoms. For this, he advises a stop loss of Rs 1,019 and a target of Rs 1,185. The stock is up more than 19 percent in the past month.