Infosys launches probe in insider trading case after SEBI action; here is all you need to know Updated : June 02, 2021 13:56:16 IST SEBI bars eight entities, including two Infosys employees, from the securities market for alleged insider trading Preliminary findings suggest Infosys employees helped traders make a profit by dealing in shares ahead of public announcements. Published : June 02, 2021 01:53 PM IST