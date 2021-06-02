Infosys launches probe in insider trading case after SEBI action; here is all you need to know

Indian IT behemoth Infosys on June 1 launched an internal probe into an insider trading case hours after market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) barred two of its employees from trading in capital markets. They were allegedly involved in insider trading in the scrip of the tech giant.

In a communique, Infosys said, “The company will extend full cooperation as required to the SEBI on the matter. Additionally, as a result of the order, an internal investigation is being initiated and appropriate action will be taken on the conclusion of such investigation.”

What's the charge?

According to ‘prima facie’ evidence cited by SEBI, eight entities, including two employees of Infosys, indulged in insider trading. The accused employees allegedly helped a bunch of traders make a cumulative profit to the tune of Rs 3.06 crore by dealing in shares ahead of public announcements.

In an interim order issued on May 31, SEBI stated that the eight entities traded in the scrip of Infosys while they held Unpublished Price Sensitive Information (UPSI) concerning financial results of the firm for the quarter ending June 30, 2020.

The probe findings, however, are preliminary and not final.

SEBI action

SEBI has directed the impounding of the bank accounts of the accused — Pranshu Bhutra, Amit Bhutra, Bharath C. Jain, Manish C. Jain, Ankush Bhutra, Venkata Subramaniam V.V., and firms Capital One Partners and Tesora Capital.

These entities have also been asked to create an escrow account and deposit the impounded amount in it within 15 days from the order. The accused have been barred from the securities market until further orders.

Infamous insider trading cases

# The 1992 Rakesh Aggarwal vs SEBI is probably one of the most well-known episodes of insider trading in the country. According to SEBI findings, Rakesh Aggarwal and his brother-in-law, IP Kedia purchased the shares of ABS Industries Limited before multinational pharmaceutical firm Bayer AG announced its plans to take over ABS. It was found out that Rakesh Aggarwal was in talks with Bayer AG.