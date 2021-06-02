  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Market

Infosys launches probe in insider trading case after SEBI action; here is all you need to know

Updated : June 02, 2021 13:56:16 IST

SEBI bars eight entities, including two Infosys employees, from the securities market for alleged insider trading
Preliminary findings suggest Infosys employees helped traders make a profit by dealing in shares ahead of public announcements.
Infosys launches probe in insider trading case after SEBI action; here is all you need to know
Published : June 02, 2021 01:53 PM IST

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply

You May Also Like

Urban Company raises $255 mn, valuation crosses $2.1 bn

Urban Company raises $255 mn, valuation crosses $2.1 bn

COVID-19 variant 1st reported in India threatens to rapidly spread in sub-region: UNHCR

COVID-19 variant 1st reported in India threatens to rapidly spread in sub-region: UNHCR

Only one of three strains of B.1.617 COVID-19 variant first detected in India now a variant of concern: WHO

Only one of three strains of B.1.617 COVID-19 variant first detected in India now a variant of concern: WHO

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement