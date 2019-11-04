#YesBank#TelecomWar
Infosys gains 6% after company says no prima facie evidence to corroborate whistleblower allegations

Updated : November 04, 2019 11:36 AM IST

Shares of IT major Infosys rose 6 percent on Monday after the company said that it has not yet seen any prima facie evidence to corroborate the allegations made by a group of whistleblowers in September.
The stock rose as much as 6 percent to Rs 729.45 per share on BSE.
At 11:20 am, the stock was trading 5.8 percent higher at Rs 727.85 as compared to a 0.7 percent rise in BSE Sensex at 40,455.75.
