Infosys gains 6% after company says no prima facie evidence to corroborate whistleblower allegations

Shares of IT major Infosys rose 6 percent on Monday after the company said that it has not yet seen any prima facie evidence to corroborate the allegations made by a group of whistleblowers in September.

The stock rose as much as 6 percent to Rs 729.45 per share on BSE. At 11:20 am, the stock was trading 5.8 percent higher at Rs 727.85 as compared to a 0.7 percent rise in BSE Sensex at 40,455.75.

As per the filing, two of the anonymous complaints were received on September 30, 2019. On October 16, 2019, the company was made aware of a letter that refers to the September 30, 2019 complaint purportedly written to the Office of the Whistleblower Protection Program, Washington DC.

"As disclosed in the statements made by the company to the stock exchanges on October 21, 2019 and October 22, 2019, the anonymous complaints were placed before the audit committee on October 10, 2019 and the non-executive members of the board on October 11, 2019, in accordance with the whistleblower practice of the company," the Infosys said in the filing.

It added that as requested, the company will update the stock exchanges on the basis of key findings of the investigation reports once they are concluded.