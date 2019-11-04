Market
Infosys gains 6% after company says no prima facie evidence to corroborate whistleblower allegations
Updated : November 04, 2019 11:36 AM IST
Shares of IT major Infosys rose 6 percent on Monday after the company said that it has not yet seen any prima facie evidence to corroborate the allegations made by a group of whistleblowers in September.
The stock rose as much as 6 percent to Rs 729.45 per share on BSE.
At 11:20 am, the stock was trading 5.8 percent higher at Rs 727.85 as compared to a 0.7 percent rise in BSE Sensex at 40,455.75.
Special Thursday Expiry on
10th 7th Nov
Early Closure to The Great Diwali Discount
Last Chance to get Moneycontrol PRO for a year @ Rs. 289/- only
Coupon code: DIWALI.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more