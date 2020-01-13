Infosys gains on Q3 earnings, clean chit on whistleblower complaint
Updated : January 13, 2020 10:24 AM IST
Infosys shares rose 3.5 percent on Monday after the IT behemoth reported a 23.7 percent year-on-year (YoY) jump in consolidated net profit at Rs 4,457 crore for Q3.
BofAML, Citi, HSBC, and Jefferies were 'buy' on Infosys stock, while UBS, Nomura, and Goldman Sachs had a 'neutral' rating.
Meanwhile, HSBC, Citi, Kotak, and Nomura also raised their target price for Infosys.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morning
YOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more