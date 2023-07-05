Technical stock picks | HCLTech, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Infosys, Apollo Hospitals on the radar

Market tech analysts, Prakash Gaba, Sudarshan Sukhani and F&O analyst Rajesh Palviya have these recommendations for Wednesday's trading session.

Technical analysts Prakash Gaba and Sudarshan Sukhani, along with Rajesh Palviya, VP Technical & Derivative Research Axis Securities at Axis Securities share their top stock picks for the day.

From Sudarshan Sukhani

Sukhani finds a buying opportunity in HCLTech. He advises traders to keep a stop loss of Rs 1,175. Shares have gained more than 5 percent over the last month.

Kotak Mahindra Bank is another buy call from Sudarshan Sukhani. Stop loss is to be placed at Rs 1,820. The stock has declined more than 3 percent in the last month.

Among the sell recommendations, Sukhani has one on Aarti Industries with a stop loss of Rs 505. Shares have declined more than 5 percent over the last month.

Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals Limited is another sell call from Sukhani. His recommendation comes with a stop loss of Rs 276. The stock has declined more than 3 percent in the last month.

From Prakash Gaba

Prakash Gaba's first buy call of the day is on Infosys. He recommends this for upside targets of Rs 1,375-1,400. Shares have gained more than 3 percent in the last month.

He recommends a buy call on Apollo Hospitals with a stop loss of Rs 5,075 for an upside target Rs 5,200. The stock is up more than 3 percent over the last month.

From Rajesh Palviya

Rajesh Palviya has a buy call on Sun Pharmaceutical Industries with a stop loss of Rs 1,025 and a price target of Rs 1,090-1,100 on the upside. The stock was up more than 3 percent in the past month.

Additionally, he also has a buy recommendation on ITC with a stop loss of Rs 458 and for upside target of Rs 485-490. Shares are up more than 6 percent over the last month.

Finally he has a buy call on Hero Motocorp with a stop loss of Rs 2,960 and a target of Rs 3,050-3,080. Shares have gained more than 6 percent in the last month.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on CNBCTV18.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. CNBCTV18.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.