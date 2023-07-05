CNBC TV18
Technical stock picks | HCLTech, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Infosys, Apollo Hospitals on the radar

Technical stock picks | HCLTech, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Infosys, Apollo Hospitals on the radar

Technical stock picks | HCLTech, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Infosys, Apollo Hospitals on the radar
By Prashant Nair   | Reema Tendulkar  Jul 5, 2023 9:38:43 AM IST (Published)

Market tech analysts, Prakash Gaba, Sudarshan Sukhani and F&O analyst Rajesh Palviya have these recommendations for Wednesday's trading session.

Technical analysts Prakash Gaba and Sudarshan Sukhani, along with Rajesh Palviya, VP Technical & Derivative Research Axis Securities at Axis Securities share their top stock picks for the day.

From Sudarshan Sukhani
Sukhani finds a buying opportunity in HCLTech. He advises traders to keep a stop loss of Rs 1,175. Shares have gained more than 5 percent over the last month.
Kotak Mahindra Bank is another buy call from Sudarshan Sukhani. Stop loss is to be placed at Rs 1,820. The stock has declined more than 3 percent in the last month.
Among the sell recommendations, Sukhani has one on Aarti Industries with a stop loss of Rs 505. Shares have declined more than 5 percent over the last month.
