Technical stock picks | HCLTech, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Infosys, Apollo Hospitals on the radar

Market tech analysts, Prakash Gaba, Sudarshan Sukhani and F&O analyst Rajesh Palviya have these recommendations for Wednesday's trading session.

From Sudarshan Sukhani

Sukhani finds a buying opportunity in HCLTech. He advises traders to keep a stop loss of Rs 1,175. Shares have gained more than 5 percent over the last month.

Kotak Mahindra Bank is another buy call from Sudarshan Sukhani. Stop loss is to be placed at Rs 1,820. The stock has declined more than 3 percent in the last month.

Among the sell recommendations, Sukhani has one on Aarti Industries with a stop loss of Rs 505. Shares have declined more than 5 percent over the last month.