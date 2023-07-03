What brokerage firms expect from information technology sector earnings

1 Min Read
The upcoming earnings reports of major IT companies are anticipated to show weak performance, according to brokerage firms. Morgan Stanley predicts that poor earnings in the first and second quarters will likely result in downgrades to the consensus EPS estimates for the fiscal year 2024. Jefferies expects a decline in aggregate revenue for the IT sector in the first quarter, coupled with margin contraction due to wage hikes.
Ambit predicts that IT companies will revise their growth expectations for the fiscal year 2024 downwards. It also expects Infosys and LTIMindtree to lower their growth guidance.
On the other hand, HSBC emphasises that the outlook for the second quarter will be crucial to protect stocks from further decline. It notes that near-term triggers are lacking, and most funds have an underweight position on the IT sector. Additionally, the firm has downgraded Tech Mahindra and LTIMindtree to a Hold rating.