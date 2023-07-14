Tech analysts see upside in these stocks

Market tech analysts, Mitessh Thakkar, Shrikant Chouhan and F&O analyst Manoj Murlidharan have these recommendations for Friday's trading session.

Technical analysts Mitessh Thakkar of earningwaves.com and Shrikant Chouhan, Kotak Securities, along with Manoj Murlidharan, VP Derivatives at Religare Broking share their top stock picks for the day.

From Mitessh Thakkar

Mitessh Thakkar's first buy call of the day is on Info Edge. He recommends this with a stop loss below Rs 4,590 for an upside target of Rs 4,700. Shares have gained more than 7 percent in the last month.

He recommends a buy call on Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) with a stop loss of Rs 3,315 for an upside target Rs 3,400. The stock is up more than 3 percent over the last month.

Among the sell recommendations, Thakkar has one on Balrampur Chini with a stop loss of Rs 381 for a downside target of Rs 360. Shares have declined more than 3 percent over the last month.

Ambuja Cements is another sell call from Mitessh Thakkar. His recommendation comes with target of Rs 400 and a stop loss of Rs 420.50. The stock has declined more than 10 percent in the last month.

From Shrikant Chouhan

Chouhan finds a buying opportunity in LTIMindtree. He advises traders to keep a stop loss of Rs 4,800 and a target of Rs 5,000-5,050. Shares have remained flat over the last month.

Hindalco is another buy call from Shrikant Chouhan. Stop loss is to be placed at Rs 424 for an upside target of Rs 450. The stock has gained more than 4 percent in the last month.

From Manoj Murlidharan

Manoj Murlidharan has a buy call on Sun Pharmaceutical Industries with a stop loss of Rs 1,040 and a price target of Rs 1,110 on the upside. The stock was up more than 8 percent in the past month.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on CNBCTV18.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. CNBCTV18.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.