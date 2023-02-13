Info Edge shares tank 10% on dismal third quarter numbers, brokerages slash target price

Shares of Info Edge (India) Ltd, which owns job portal Naukri.com, fell close to 10 percent on Monday, continuing its slide for a second straight session after the company posted a net loss of Rs 116 crore for the third quarter ended December.
The stock closed lower by 0.37 percent on Friday, snapping its six-day winning run since February 2. Info Edge (India) reported a net profit of Rs 4,601.8 crore in the same quarter of the last fiscal.
Revenue from operations, however, surged 40 percent year-on-year to Rs 589 crore in the December quarter as against Rs 421 crore in the same quarter last year. Hitesh Oberoi, managing director and chief executive officer of Info Edge, said, while we are seeing a slowdown in the IT hiring, the non-IT hiring market continues to be strong.
|Brokerage
|Rating
|Target Price
|CLSA
|Underperform
|Rs 4,000
|Nomura
|Neutral
|Cut to Rs 4,940 from Rs 5,020
|JP Morgan
|Overweight
|Cut to Rs 5,300 from Rs 5,600