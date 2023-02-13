English
Info Edge shares tank 10% on dismal third quarter numbers, brokerages slash target price

Feb 13, 2023

Shares of Info Edge (India) Ltd, which owns job portal Naukri.com, fell close to 10 percent on Monday, continuing its slide for a second straight session after the company posted a net loss of Rs 116 crore for the third quarter ended December.

The stock closed lower by 0.37 percent on Friday, snapping its six-day winning run since February 2. Info Edge (India) reported a net profit of Rs 4,601.8 crore in the same quarter of the last fiscal.


Revenue from operations, however, surged 40 percent year-on-year to Rs 589 crore in the December quarter as against Rs 421 crore in the same quarter last year. Hitesh Oberoi, managing director and chief executive officer of Info Edge, said, while we are seeing a slowdown in the IT hiring, the non-IT hiring market continues to be strong.

Info Edge has also written down its entire investment in proptech startup 4B Networks due to concerns about the uncertainty of the funding environment. Info Edge had invested Rs 276 crore in 4B Networks, led by Housing.com's founder Rahul Yadav, as of September 2022. Brokerage firm Nomura also believes uncertainty around the funding environment has started to hurt Info Edge’s investments.
Brokerages like Nomura and JP Morgan have reduced their target price on the stock while CLSA maintains an underperform rating. This is what the brokerages recommend for the company's stock:
BrokerageRatingTarget Price
CLSAUnderperformRs 4,000
NomuraNeutralCut to Rs 4,940 from Rs 5,020
JP MorganOverweightCut to Rs 5,300 from Rs 5,600
 
