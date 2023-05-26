The stock was trading 7.09 percent higher at Rs 4,176.95 apiece in Friday's late noon deals. The Board of Info Edge has approved a final dividend of Rs 9 per share for the financial year 2022-23

Shares of Info Edge, a Noida-based Indian pure play technology company, jumped 14 percent to hit a high of Rs 4,141.35 apiece in Friday's intra-day trade after the company's consolidated net loss narrowed to Rs 273 crore over previous year during the three months ended March 2023. At 3 pm, the script was trading 7.09 percent higher at Rs 4,176.95 apiece in Friday's late noon deals.

The large cap stock touched an intraday low of Rs 3,735, down 4.45 percent as against Thursday's closing price of Rs 3908.95 apiece. The stock has gained 7.25 percent so far this year and 18 percent in the last one year. Info Edge shares hit a 52-week high of Rs 4624.35 on August 26, 2022 and a 52-week low of Rs 3310 on March 14, 2023.

In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of the Info Edge stock stands at 56.3, signaling it's trading neither in the overbought zone nor in the oversold zone. Info Edge shares are trading higher than the 5 day, 20 day, 50 day, 100 day and 200 day moving averages.

On a sequential basis, the company's net loss widened from Rs 116 crore reported in the December quarter.

Revenue from operations surged 28 percent to Rs 605 crore for the period under review. The same stood at Rs 473 crore in the corresponding period of last year.

The company's EBITDA, refers to earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation, was down 1.6 percent at Rs 185.4 crore verus Rs 188.5 crore quarter-on-quarter, while margins came in at 30.6 percent as against 32 percent quarter-on-quarter.

The Board has approved a final dividend of Rs 9 per share for the financial year 2022-23. The record date for the purpose of determining the name of the members eligible for receipt of the final dividend has been fixed on Friday, July 28, 2023.

The dividend, if approved by the shareholders at the Annual General Meeting would be paid, subject to deduction of tax at source on or after September 5, 2023.

Commenting on the firm's performance, Hitesh Oberoi, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer said, “Billing growth continues to be impacted by slowdown in IT hiring. The rest of the economy continues to be solid. We are particularly happy with the performance of our Non recruitment businesses.”