    Info Edge stock rises 14% from intra-day lows after Q4 loss narrows to Rs 273 crore

    The stock was trading 7.09 percent higher at Rs 4,176.95 apiece in Friday's late noon deals. The Board of Info Edge has approved a final dividend of Rs 9 per share for the financial year 2022-23

    Shares of Info Edge, a Noida-based Indian pure play technology company, jumped 14 percent to hit a high of Rs 4,141.35 apiece in Friday's intra-day trade after the company's consolidated net loss narrowed to Rs 273 crore over previous year during the three months ended March 2023. At 3 pm, the script was trading 7.09 percent higher at Rs 4,176.95 apiece in Friday's late noon deals.

    The large cap stock touched an intraday low of Rs 3,735, down 4.45 percent as against Thursday's closing price of Rs 3908.95 apiece. The stock has gained 7.25 percent so far this year and 18 percent in the lasr one year. Info Edge shares hit a 52-week high of Rs 4624.35 on August 26, 2022 and a 52-week low of Rs 3310 on March 14, 2023.
    On a sequential basis, the company's net loss widened from Rs 116 crore reported in the December quarter.
