Inflows into dedicated India funds at multi-quarter highs: EPFR Global

Inflows into dedicated India funds, last week, were at multi-quarter highs, said Cameron Brandt, Director of Research at EPFR Global, on Tuesday, adding that investors are looking towards less dynamic growth-oriented markets and sectors.

As of Monday, foreign institutional investors have net purchased Indian shares worth Rs 17,516.9 crore so far in August, according to provisional exchange data. On the other hand, domestic institutional investors have net sold equities worth Rs 6,137.7 crore.

“India's economy most frequently is measured against China, has run into a sticky patch. So we have seen a definite uptick in interest in India with funds based outside of India and with more of a long-term perspective,” Brandt said.

According to him, investors are looking toward less dynamic growth-oriented markets and sectors. “Investors had already started to look forward to less dynamic economic growth and also a response to pretty rapid government intervention in some of the sectors,” Brandt added.

