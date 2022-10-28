Infibeam rallies close to 20% after RBI nod for payment aggregator licence

By Nishtha Pandey

Shares of Infibeam Avenues are up by nearly 20 percent after the company announced that it has received the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) nod to operate as a Payment Aggregator.

The company made the announcement after market hours on Thursday through a BSE filing.

At 12:50 pm shares of Infibeam Avenues were trading at Rs 17.36, up by 19.97 percent from the previous close on the BSE.

“Under this provision, the fintech major will get a substantial boost to further expand its reach in multiple business segments for both online and recently launched offline digital transactions,” Infibeam Avenues said in the filing.

The Company has received RBI approval to act as an Operating Unit under the Bharat Bill Pay licence before receiving the Payment Aggregator licence. Recently, the Company launched CCAvenue mobile app.

The fintech firm’s Managing Director Vishal Mehta had told CNBC-TV18.com in August that the app aims to reduce sellers' dependence on point-of-sale devices (the payment counter in a retail store where customers pay for their purchased goods.) It will also remove the troubles that come with handling the hardware for accepting payments.

“Every kirana does not have a point of sale device but has a mobile phone. So, you could just download the app and start accepting payments,” said Mehta.

Mehta further said that Infibeam Avenues expects CCAvenue Tap Pay to account for more than 30 percent of the company’s revenues in Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) in the next two to three years. “We'll use this capital to build out our international and domestic presence,” added Mehta.

In a new set of guidelines issued in March 2020, the RBI mandated that all PAs be authorised by the central bank. For this, the regulator instructed non-bank companies offering PA services to apply for authorisation by June 30, 2021, which was later pushed to September 30, 2021.

Other players who have received the RBI's in-principal approval for the licence include Razorpay, Pine Labs, Innoviti, Easebuzz, Stripe, MSwipe, NTT Data Payment Services, and 1Pay Mobileware.