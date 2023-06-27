Industry experts share insights on India’s advancements in lab-grown diamonds technology

Tehmasp Printer, the Managing Director of IGI India, underscored the significance of the diamond's Indian origin. From its growth and cutting to its polishing and certification, every step of its journey took place in India, making it a truly homegrown product. He revealed that the transformation from a 21.5 carat rough diamond to the refined 7.5 carat stone, gifted by Prime Minister Modi to First Lady Jill Biden, involved meticulous craftsmanship.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently embarked on his inaugural state visit to the United States. During his visit, he was warmly received by President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden at the White House, where a private dinner took place.

The occasion was marked by the exchange of several remarkable gifts from India, including a striking 7.5 carat lab-grown diamond

Smit Patel, the Director at Greenlab Diamonds, expressed immense pride in this achievement. Patel also highlighted the technology employed in its creation, known as chemical vapor deposition (CVD), which has gained popularity in India over the past five to six years as it enables the production of high-quality lab-grown diamonds.

Patel said, "When we saw the lab grown diamond we understood this was the future because we couldn't tell the difference because there is no difference."

He further added, "Surat has always been the hub for cutting and polishing so that cutting and polishing that support that is there with the growing technology that really helps the city to move towards lab grown faster than anywhere else in the world."

The diamond has been certified by IGI, ensuring its enduring presence within the White House. As the saying goes, "diamonds are forever" and this particular diamond exemplifies that sentiment as it becomes a lasting symbol of the bond between India and the United States.

For full interview, watch the accompanying video