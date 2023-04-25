IndusInd Bank shares gain on positive brokerage commentary

IndusInd Bank reported a profit of Rs 2,040.5 crore for the January to March 2023 quarter on Monday.

The shares of IndusInd Bank gained more than a percent on Tuesday after brokerage firms said the lender's growth could remain robust. Brokerage house CLSA gave a buy rating on shares of the lender with a target price of Rs 1,500 per share. The brokerage house noted that the quarterly numbers were largely in line on core pre-provision operating profit (PPoP) and profit after tax (PAT), while the net interest margin (NIM) remained flat on a quarter-on-quarter basis.

Brokerage firm Morgan Stanley has given an overweight rating on the shares of the company with a target of Rs 1,525 per share. The firm notes that the core PPoP rose 20 percent on a year-on-year basis helped by a stable margin despite higher rates. While the credit costs moderated on a sequential basis, elevated gross slippages were a slight negative.

Retail deposits per liquid cover ration (LCR) rose four percent quarter on quarter and 19 percent year-on-year.

Jefferies gave a buy rating with a target price of Rs 1,550 per share. The firm notes that the March quarter profit was a tad ahead of estimates. Jefferies sees scope for healthy net interest income (NII) growth with a rise in loans and scope for wider NIMs.

InCred has said that margin pressure and opex surge are likely in the near term. The firm said that 51 percent of the fixed-rate book, the recent hike in yields and MFI book to support yields.

