Shares of IndusInd Bank rose as much as 6 percent on Thursday after the lender reported a 64 percent year-on-year (YoY) jump in net profit at Rs 1,603.29 crore for the first quarter ended Jun 30, 2022.

The stock has been gaining for the last four days and has risen 13.5 percent during the period. At 10:24 IST, the banking stock was trading 5 percent higher at Rs 922.85 on the BSE. It was the top gainer on the Nifty50 index.

Here's a snapshot of quarterly earnings:

Meanwhile, bad loans rose marginally on a quarter-on-quarter basis.

Provisions and contingencies for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 were Rs 251 crore — a 30 percent YoY decline — as compared to Rs 780 crore for the corresponding quarter of previous year.

Positive takeaways

-The bank witnessed 7 quarters of YoY and QoQ growth in operating profits

-Net interest margin-difference between the interest income earned and the interest paid by a bank or financial institution-is at an 8-year high

-Return Ratios are best in 10 quarters

-CASA Ratio is the highest in 13 quarters

-Loan growth is the best in 10 quarters on a YoY basis

What experts say

Morgan Stanley said that the net profit was above estimates and strong pre-provisioning operating profit and steady margin are key positives. However, higher than expected slippages from restructured loans was a negative, it pointed out.

But the global brokerage firm sees slippages and credit cost moderating, which should drive 14-15 percent return on equity in FY23-24.

Even Jefferies is of the view that slippages should moderate hereon. It added that slippages were expectedly higher due to slips from restructured loans.

A turnaround for IndusInd Bank is in play and an improving return on asset and growth will help in the stock’s re-rating, according to Jefferies.

Credit Suisse pointed out that April-June is steadily moving towards normalisation of return on equity which is another positive.

Brokerage Firm Rating Target Price Morgan Stanley Overweight Rs 1,300 Jefferies Buy Rs 1,250 Credit Suisse Outperform Rs 1,150

Sanjiv Bhasin, Director, IIFL Securities, highlighted that IndusInd Bank numbers again beat the Street’s and that's what the market is now discounting.

“If you see the rally, aside from HDFC Bank, the midcaps have actually contributed a lot to the Bank Nifty and that includes the beaten down names,” he said.

“IndusInd Bank will do well given that the CV cycle has turned – Ashok Leyland being the parent. In that group, Ashok Leyland, by the way, is one of our top favorite. And I think that the CV cycle is turned very strongly. So their books should do much better. The stock has run up quite a bit in anticipation of these numbers, but closer to Rs 800-820, you should be adding this for at least Rs 1,000 by this year,” Bhasin added.

Management View:

Sumant Kathpalia, Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer, Induslnd Bank said that the first quarter of a financial year is a seasonally weak quarter for some businesses but the bank’s loan growth has accelerated to 18 percent from 12 percent last quarter.

“Our vehicle and microfinance had best Q1 disbursements in their history. Consumer and Corporate segments maintained steady growth,” Kathpalia said.

All key profitability metrics across net interest margins, core pre-provision operating profit margin, return on asset and return on equity have maintained positive trajectory, and this led to a strong growth in profit after tax for the quarter, he explained.

(With inputs from Abhishek Kothari)