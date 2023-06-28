CNBC TV18
Technical stock picks | Indusind Bank and JSW Steel on the radar

By Sonal Bhutra   | Mangalam Maloo  Jun 28, 2023

Technical analyst Ashish Kyal's insights on Indusind Bank and JSW Steel stocks provide valuable information for investors seeking potential investment opportunities.

Ashish Kyal, a renowned technical analyst from Waves Strategy Advisors, shares his valuable insights on two prominent stocks: Indusind Bank and JSW Steel. Kyal's analysis sheds light on the current trends and potential price movements in these stocks, providing valuable information for investors.

Kyal identifies Indusind Bank as a favorable buy-side stock. He notes that the Bank Nifty, after a prolonged consolidation period, is now showing signs of breaking out. During this phase, Indusind Bank has showcased superior performance, reinforcing the likelihood of an upward trend.
Kyal observes that the stock has recently formed a flag pattern, indicating a potential reversal to the upside. Based on this analysis, he sets a short-term target of Rs 1,430 for Indusind Bank. To manage risk, Kyal suggests establishing long positions with a stop loss at Rs 1,288. The stock is up more than 3 percent in the past month.
X