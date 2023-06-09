Indusind Bank and Apollo Tyres: Top stock picks to keep on your radar

Prakash Gaba's insights on IndusInd Bank and Apollo Tyres provide potential investment opportunities for those interested in the stock market.
Technical analyst Prakash Gaba of prakashgaba.com, shared his insights and stock recommendations for Indusind Bank and Apollo Tyres.
Gaba started by discussing Indusind Bank's recent performance, stating that the stock had witnessed a significant upmove, which has now resumed. Currently trading at Rs 1,332, Gaba predicted that Indusind Bank is likely to reach levels closer to the Rs 1,400 zone. While he acknowledged that it might take some time to reach this target, Gaba is optimistic about the stock's upward trajectory.
Based on this analysis, Gaba recommended buying Indusind Bank, advising investors to set a stop loss around Rs 1,310 to manage potential risks. The stock has gained more than 16 percent over the past month.
Moving on to another potential investment opportunity, Gaba turned his attention to Apollo Tyres. According to him, the stock is currently trading at new high zones at Rs 406, indicating a strong momentum in its favor. After a period of consolidation lasting two weeks, Gaba predicted that Apollo Tyres is poised to approach levels closer to Rs 415.
To protect against potential downside risks, he suggested setting a stop loss at Rs 400 for this stock. The stock was up more than 6 percent in the last month.
Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on CNBCTV18.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. CNBCTV18.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
