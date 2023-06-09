Indusind Bank and Apollo Tyres: Top stock picks to keep on your radar

By Mangalam Maloo

Prakash Gaba's insights on IndusInd Bank and Apollo Tyres provide potential investment opportunities for those interested in the stock market.

Technical analyst Prakash Gaba of prakashgaba.com, shared his insights and stock recommendations for Indusind Bank and Apollo Tyres. Live Tv Loading...

Gaba started by discussing Indusind Bank 's recent performance, stating that the stock had witnessed a significant upmove, which has now resumed. Currently trading at Rs 1,332, Gaba predicted that Indusind Bank is likely to reach levels closer to the Rs 1,400 zone. While he acknowledged that it might take some time to reach this target, Gaba is optimistic about the stock's upward trajectory.