Indus Towers' plunging margin has Street worried

Indus Towers shares slipped more than 8 percent on Wednesday, a day after the mobile tower installation company reported a massive drop in its profit and margin for the April to June 2022 period.

Shares of Indus Towers were deep in red on Wednesday, a day after the mobile tower installation company reported a massive drop in its profit and margin for the April to June 2022 period, according to its quarterly financial results released on Tuesday.

Indus Towers shares declined more than 8 percent intraday and were trading 6.27 percent lower at Rs 205.50 on BSE at 2:38 pm.

The fall in the share price comes as the company’s consolidated profit after tax at Rs 477 crore has slipped more than 73 percent as against the previous quarter when the PAT stood at Rs 1,828.5 crore.

The company’s revenue slipped over 3 percent sequentially to Rs 6,897 crore even as it installed 1,027 more towers in the first quarter of the fiscal. However, this is against a low base in the last quarter of FY22 fiscal because when compared with the April to June 2021 quarter, the number of additions is much lower.

Indus Towers’ earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) slipped to Rs 2,322 crore compared to Rs 4,070 crore in the last quarter. Its EBITDA margin fell 23.5 percentage points to 33.7 percent versus 57.2 percent in the previous quarter.

The sharp decline in the margin and profitability is because the company made a provision of Rs 1,232 crore towards doubtful debts.

Following the quarterly earnings report, the firm’s Managing Director and CEO said in a statement, “Our financial performance was an outcome of our prudent accounting practice as there is stress on our receivables due to the financial position of one of our major customers.”