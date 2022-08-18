By CNBCTV18.com

Mini The stock was up 19.2 percent at 119.4 rupees at the time of writing. 1.2 million shares changed hands on NSE on Thursday, higher than the stock's six-month average of 36,192.

The shares of Indo Amines surged 20 percent and touched a three-month high of Rs 120.05 on Thursday, a day after the company received environmental clearance for the expansion of its plant in Maharashtra.

In a filing to BSE, the company said it received "an environment clearance for expansion of "Synthetic Organic Chemical" for its manufacturing plants situated at Plot No. A-35/1, MIDC, Badlapur, Tal. Ambernath, Dist. Thane and Plot No. J-5, MIDC Avdhan Taluka, Dist. Dhule, Maharashtra."

Indo Amines manufactures specialty chemicals used in the agrochemical, pharmaceutical, and petrochemical industries.