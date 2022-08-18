Homemarket news

Indo Amines shares jump 20% on receiving environmental clearance for chemical production

By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)

The stock was up 19.2 percent at 119.4 rupees at the time of writing. 1.2 million shares changed hands on NSE on Thursday, higher than the stock's six-month average of 36,192.

The shares of Indo Amines surged 20 percent and touched a three-month high of Rs 120.05 on Thursday, a day after the company received environmental clearance for the expansion of its plant in Maharashtra.

In a filing to BSE, the company said it received "an environment clearance for expansion of “Synthetic Organic Chemical” for its manufacturing plants situated at Plot No. A-35/1, MIDC, Badlapur, Tal. Ambernath, Dist. Thane and Plot No. J-5, MIDC Avdhan Taluka, Dist. Dhule, Maharashtra."
Indo Amines manufactures specialty chemicals used in the agrochemical, pharmaceutical, and petrochemical industries.
