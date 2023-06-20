By Meghna Sen

If one were to go by fundamental analysts, the stock of IndiGo has the potential to gain up to 28 percent, while technical analysis suggests a level of Rs 2550. The stock has gained 20 percent so far this year, while it has risen 58 percent in the last one year.

Shares of InterGlobe Aviation (IndiGo) touched all-time high in Tuesday's trade after the country's biggest airline by market share placed an order for 500 Airbus A320 family aircraft in a record deal, breaking Tata-owned Air India's mega-470 aircraft order with Airbus and Boeing earlier this year. The scrip has risen over 2 percent intraday to cross the Rs 2,490 mark for the first time. Live Tv Loading...

The stock has gained nearly 4 percent in the last five trading sessions. On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, IndiGo shares have jumped 20 percent, while it rose 58 percent in the last one year. InterGlobe Aviation is commanding a market capitalisation of Rs 94,300 crore on Tuesday.