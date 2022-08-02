The shares of InterGlobe Aviation Ltd — parent company of India's largest airline, IndiGo — climbed 1.6 percent on Tuesday. The stock has surged over eight percent in the last five days and more than 15 percent in a month.

The stock was trading 1.16 percent up at Rs 1,912.6 on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) at the time of this writing. The total number of shares traded on Tuesday stood at 2,83,985.

IndiGo is set to announce its earnings for quarter ended June 2022 on Wednesday. The results are expected to be good compared to the COVID-hit year ago period. The Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) price cut, announced on Monday, will also benefit the company.

According to updated rates on the Indian Oil website, jet fuel price has been slashed to Rs 1.21 lakh per kilolitre in Delhi.

Sources in the know told CNBC-TV18 the airline is planning to restore salaries of pilots by 6 percent from September 2022 in order to bring them back to pre-COVID levels by November 2022. Another 6.5 percent hike is planned for November. Reports suggest the airline has already reinstated overtime allowance for pilots to pre-COVID levels.

IndiGo had slashed the salaries of its employees when the COVID-19 pandemic was at its peak. The carrier faced one of its worst on-time performances on the weekend.

