The initial public offering (IPO) of Indigo Paints, the fifth-largest decorative paints company in India, or Indigo Paints IPO has been subscribed 1.25 times on the first day of the bidding.

As of 2 PM, the portion set aside for retail investors is subscribed 2.16 times, while the employee portion was subscribed 0.11 times. The reserved portion of non-institutional investors saw a subscription of 0.75 times and that of qualified institutional buyers 0.1 times.

The IPO comprises of fresh issuance of Rs 300 crore and an offer-for-sale of up to 58,40,000 equity shares by promoters as well as investors.

The offer will close on January 22. The price band for the issue has been fixed at Rs 1,480 and Rs 1,500 per share.

READ MORE: HEre's why you should subscribe Indigo Paints IPO

The anchor book witnessed good response from investors, including global investors and domestic asset management companies. The company aims to raise Rs 1,170 crore through its public issue.

Earlier today, it announced that it has raised Rs 348 crore from 25 anchor investors. The Sequoia Capital-backed company informed bourses that it has allocated shares worth Rs 348 crore at Rs 1,490 per share to anchor investors.