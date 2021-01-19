  • SENSEX
Indigo Paints IPO opens tomorrow: All you need to know about the issue

January 19, 2021

The Pune-based paint company is among the fastest-growing, top five paint companies in India.
The Rs 1170-crore IPO, further divided into a fresh issue worth Rs 300 crore and an Offer For Sale worth Rs 870 crore.
The initial public offering (IPO) of Indigo Paints will hit the markets on January 20 and close on January 22, 2021.
