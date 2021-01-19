Indigo Paints IPO opens tomorrow: All you need to know about the issue

The initial public offering (IPO) of Indigo Paints will hit the markets on January 20 and close on January 22, 2021. The Rs 1170-crore IPO, further divided into a fresh issue worth Rs 300 crore and an Offer-For-Sale worth Rs 870 crore.

The Pune-based paint company is among the fastest-growing, in top five paint companies in India and it filed preliminary papers with SEBI for the IPO in November last year.

Hemant Jalan, CMD of Indigo Paints, said that they are expecting revenue growth of Rs 1,500 crore annually. He also said that the operating leverage will improve the margins going forward. He also said that going forward the company will look at a shift towards premium products.

“There is some operational leverage that will continue to kick in for a very long period of time because we are still a relatively small player in a huge industry. We have miles to go before we catch up with the larger players. So, the operational leverage can only serve to improve the margins as we go forward,” he said in an interview to CNBC-TV18.

Here are the key things to know about the IPO:

Public Issue: The IPO comprises fresh issuance of shares of Rs 300 crore and an offer-for-sale of up to 58,40,000 equity shares by promoters as well as investors. Investors—Sequoia Capital India Investments IV and SCI Investments V—are going to sell 20.05 lakh equity shares and 21.65 lakh shares, respectively via offer for sale, while the promoter Hemant Jalan will offload 16.70 lakh equity shares in the public issue.

Price Band: The price band will be between Rs 1,480 and Rs 1,500 per share. The minimum bid (lot size) will be 10 shares and the face value will be Rs 10 per share.

Employee discount: The offer includes a reservation of up to 70,000 equity shares for subscription by employees of the company. The eligible employees will get these shares at a discount of Rs 148 per share.

Objective: The net proceeds from the issue would be used for the expansion of the existing manufacturing facility at Pudukkottai in Tamil Nadu, informed the company. It would also be used for purchasing tinting machines and gyro shakers and repayment/prepayment of borrowings. The company will not receive any proceeds from the offer for sale, which will go to selling shareholders, it added.

Managers: Kotak Mahindra Capital Company, Edelweiss Financial Services and ICICI Securities are the book running lead managers to the issue while Link Intime is the registrar to the issue, the company said in a press release.

Shareholding Pattern: Promoters own 60 percent of Indigo Paints’, while the rest is held by non-promoter and the public. After the share sale, non-promoter and public shareholding will increase to 46 percent from 40 percent earlier.

Financials: Indigo Paints reported a net profit of Rs 27.21 crore at the end of September 2020. The revenue from the operation was at Rs 259.42 crore. During the financial year 2020, the company posted a net profit of Rs 47.82 crore and revenue of Rs 624.79 crore.

Meanwhile, between FY18-10, the firm's profit rose 84 percent. The operating profit margin has also improved strongly from 6.5 percent FY18 to 14.6 percent in FY20 and posted an 88 percent growth in the operating profits during FY2018-20

About the company: The company sells its products under the brand 'Indigo', through its distribution network across 27 states and seven union territories as of September 2020. Indigo Paints has three strategically located manufacturing facilities in the country, one each located in Rajasthan, Kerala and Tamil Nadu. The company manufactures a complete range of decorative paints including emulsions, enamels, wood coatings, distempers, primers, putties and cement paints.