IndiGo, SpiceJet fall while Jet Airways gains after DGCA’s domestic flight data

By CNBCTV18.com

Stocks of aviation companies — InterGlobe Aviation, Jet Airways, SpiceJet — moved mixed on Friday after the Directorate General of Civil Aviation released the data for the month of July on Thursday.

Shares of IndiGo's parent company, InterGlobe Aviation, fell 2.37 percent, and touched an intraday low of Rs 1,974.65. Jet Airways stock jumped 4.5 percent, and SpiceJet fell 1.4 percent.

According to the data released on Thursday, domestic airlines carried 97.05 lakh passengers in July, a 7.7 percent decline compared to June. Overall, 6.69 crore people travelled on domestic flights in the January-July period of 2022.

IndiGo’s market share continued to rise and held the largest share, followed by Vistara, Air India, and GoFIRST.

Passenger share in domestic market

IndiGo – India’s largest carrier – carried 57.11 lakh passengers in July, a 58.8 percent share of the domestic market, DGCA said mentioned.

Vistara flew 10.13 lakh passengers and Air India flew 8.14 lakh passengers in July this year, according to the data shared by the DGCA.

Go First, SpiceJet, AirAsia India and Alliance Air carried 7.95 lakh, 7.76 lakh, 4.42 lakh, 1.12 lakh passengers, respectively, in July, the data showed.

Occupancy rate

However, the passenger load factor (PLF) — which assesses how efficiently a transport provider fills seats and generates fare revenue — fell for IndiGo, AirAsia India, GoFIRST in July month-on-month. Vistara and SpiceJet reported a rise in PLF.

The occupancy rate or load factor for SpiceJet was 84.7 percent in July, the DGCA noted. The occupancy rate of Vistara, IndiGo, Go First, AirAsia India and Air India was 84.3 percent, 77.7 percent, 76.5 percent, 75.2 percent and 71.1 percent, respectively, in July, it added.