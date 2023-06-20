IndiGo checks-into top 10 in market cap rank

By Yoosef K

Over the last three months, IndiGo shares have outdone the benchmark by delivering two-fold higher returns. While IndiGo shares returned 31 percent during the last three months, the Nifty50 clocked a return of 10.4 percent during the same period.

The meteoric rise in shares of InterGlobe Aviation (IndiGo) has bolstered its market capitalisation rank among the airline stocks in the world. With a market cap of $11.5 billion, IndiGo occupies the 10th rank in the league table. IndiGo — the country's largest airlines was ranked 13th at the beginning of the year.

Shares of InterGlobe Aviation extended their rally on Tuesday to hit a fresh life-time high after the airline placed an order for 500 Airbus A320 Family aircraft. With this deal, the airlines' total fleet has surged to almost 1000 planes and the delivery of these new aircraft is expected to be completed by the end of 2029.. The international operations of IndiGo clocked a compound annual growth rate of 25 percent between 2018 to 2022.