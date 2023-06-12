Gangwal family may further sell 5-8% stake in Interglobe Aviation via block deal, sources tell CNBC-Awaaz

Rakesh Gangwal had resigned from the company's board of directors in February last year, stating that he would gradually reduce his equity stake over the next five years.
The Gangwal family may sell 5-8 percent of its stake in Interglobe Aviation, the parent company of IndiGo airlines, via a block deal, people in the know told CNBC-Awaaz.
Brokers have held talks with certain funds for the deal, which is likely to be worth Rs 5,000 crore to Rs 7,000 crore, sources said.
The block deal will possibly be of Rs 5,000 to Rs 7,000 crore and the brokers are in discussions with certain fund houses for the same, the sources said.
On February 16, 1.7 crore shares of 4.4 percent equity worth Rs 3,221 crore of InterGlobe Aviation, had changed hands in a block deal.
In September last year, the airline's co-promoter Rakesh Gangwal and his wife Shobha, had divested a 2.74 percent stake in the comany for Rs 2,005 crore via open market transactions.
The family's lock-in period for the sale of further shares ends on July 15.
A block deal is a single transaction, with a minimum value of Rs 5 crore of minimum quantity of five lakh shares, between two parties, in a separate trading window. Such deals occur at the beginning of trading hours.
Shares of InterGlobe Aviation have gained nearly 30 percent since its February 16 block deal.
Rakesh Gangwal had resigned from the company's board of directors in February last year, stating that he would gradually reduce his equity stake over the next five years.
He had co-founded the low-cost carrier IndiGo airlines with Rahul Bhatia.
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
Recommended ArticlesView All
World Day Against Child Labour | Here's why the world must focus on social justice and poverty alleviation on priority
Jun 12, 2023 IST6 Min(s) Read
Coach-Soch | Shaping organisational culture — uncomfortable truth about toxic leadership
Jun 11, 2023 IST7 Min(s) Read
Sundar Pichai's tech-tonic impact on Google and the world
Jun 10, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
Midair Musings | There is this paradox of soaring airfares and sky-high demand currently in India
Jun 8, 2023 IST6 Min(s) Read