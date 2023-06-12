Gangwal family may further sell 5-8% stake in Interglobe Aviation via block deal, sources tell CNBC-Awaaz

Rakesh Gangwal had resigned from the company's board of directors in February last year, stating that he would gradually reduce his equity stake over the next five years.

The Gangwal family may sell 5-8 percent of its stake in Interglobe Aviation, the parent company of IndiGo airlines, via a block deal, people in the know told CNBC-Awaaz.

Brokers have held talks with certain funds for the deal, which is likely to be worth Rs 5,000 crore to Rs 7,000 crore, sources said.

On February 16, 1.7 crore shares of 4.4 percent equity worth Rs 3,221 crore of InterGlobe Aviation, had changed hands in a block deal.

In September last year, the airline's co-promoter Rakesh Gangwal and his wife Shobha, had divested a 2.74 percent stake in the comany for Rs 2,005 crore via open market transactions.

The family's lock-in period for the sale of further shares ends on July 15.

A block deal is a single transaction, with a minimum value of Rs 5 crore of minimum quantity of five lakh shares, between two parties, in a separate trading window. Such deals occur at the beginning of trading hours.

Shares of InterGlobe Aviation have gained nearly 30 percent since its February 16 block deal.

He had co-founded the low-cost carrier IndiGo airlines with Rahul Bhatia.