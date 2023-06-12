Gangwal family may further sell 5-8% stake in Interglobe Aviation via block deal, sources tell CNBC-Awaaz

Rakesh Gangwal had resigned from the company's board of directors in February last year, stating that he would gradually reduce his equity stake over the next five years.

The Gangwal family may sell 5-8 percent of its stake in Interglobe Aviation, the parent company of IndiGo airlines, via a block deal, people in the know told CNBC-Awaaz.

Live Tv

Loading...

Brokers have held talks with certain funds for the deal, which is likely to be worth Rs 5,000 crore to Rs 7,000 crore, sources said.

The block deal will possibly be of Rs 5,000 to Rs 7,000 crore and the brokers are in discussions with certain fund houses for the same, the sources said.