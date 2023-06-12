CNBC TV18
Gangwal family may further sell 5-8% stake in Interglobe Aviation via block deal, sources tell CNBC-Awaaz

Gangwal family may further sell 5-8% stake in Interglobe Aviation via block deal, sources tell CNBC-Awaaz
By CNBCTV18.com Jun 12, 2023 12:14:24 PM IST (Published)

Rakesh Gangwal had resigned from the company's board of directors in February last year, stating that he would gradually reduce his equity stake over the next five years.

The Gangwal family may sell 5-8 percent of its stake in Interglobe Aviation, the parent company of IndiGo airlines, via a block deal, people in the know told CNBC-Awaaz.

Brokers have held talks with certain funds for the deal, which is likely to be worth Rs 5,000 crore to Rs 7,000 crore, sources said.
Brokers have held talks with certain funds for the deal, which is likely to be worth Rs 5,000 crore to Rs 7,000 crore, sources said.
