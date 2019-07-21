Indices to remain volatile as fund outflows, subdue results persist
Updated : July 21, 2019 09:14 AM IST
Market observers opined that monsoon progress coupled with derivatives expiry will also affect investors sentiments.
Till date, an outflow of over Rs 5,500 crore has taken place in the month of July, which is the highest this year.
Companies such as Larsen & Toubro, TVS Motor Company, Hindustan Unilever are expected to announce their Q1 earning results in the coming week.
