Cross
©TV18 Broadcast Limited. All rights reserved.
Indian Premier
League 2022

Home

Latest News
Live TV

Sections

Trending topics

Multimedia

Storyboard
  • Home>
  • market News>

  • India’s retail investors still bullish despite plunge in stocks

India’s retail investors still bullish despite plunge in stocks

Profile image
By Bloomberg   IST (Published)
Mini

Despite a 14 percent drop in the country's stock market from a record high achieved last year, futures bets show that India's ordinary investors remain confident about stocks.

India’s retail investors still bullish despite plunge in stocks
If bets in the futures market are any guide, India’s retail investors remain optimistic about equities despite a 14 percent plunge in the nation’s stock market from a record high hit last year.
The ratio of outstanding long-to-short positions in single stock futures is at 6.74 times versus a 10-year mean of 3.74, data compiled by Bloomberg show.
Image: Bloomberg
While that’s down from about 10.4 in January, the fact it remains elevated could point to the risk that retail investors are too optimistic and vulnerable to disappointment from an array of threats.
Also read:
The still-elevated ratio shows “retail traders remain sanguine despite the fall” in stocks this year, said Shrinivas Balasubramanian, director of institutional equity sales trading at JM Financial Institutional Securities Ltd. It also signals complacency and hence a possible risk for stocks if the mood sours, he said.
Image: Bloomberg
Retail investors have become increasingly important in Indian equity markets -- official figures show they accounted for 45 percent of trading in 2021, up from 33 percent five years earlier.
About 14.2 million new retail accounts were opened and registered with the country’s two main depository houses in from April to October last year as stocks rebounded from the Covid crash.
(Edited by : Anand Singha)
Tags
Previous Article

Closing Bell: Market snaps 6-day losing streak; Nifty closes over 52,900

Next Article

Stock Market Highlights: Sensex ends 180 pts higher, Nifty reclaims 15,800 as HDFC twins, ICICI Bank help market snap 6-day losing streak

next story

Market Movers

Currency

CompanyPriceChng%Chng
View More