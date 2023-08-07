India's greater ascent | Morgan Stanley elevates nation to top portfolio position

In an interview with CNBC-TV18, Jonathan Garner, Chief Asia and EM Equity Strategist at Morgan Stanley shared a comprehensive analysis of the current state of the Indian equity market.

Below is the verbatim transcript of Jonathan Garner's interview with Sonia Shenoy, Prashant Nair & Nigel D'souza on CNBC-TV18.

Nair: Morgan Stanley turned bullish on emerging markets in late October 2022, and it has played out very well; the emerging market index is up some 25 percent since that point on, and now you are changing your assessment of emerging markets and rotating India to the number one market for you. So, I want to start by asking you, what is driving you to do it? Is it just India on its own or is it a more relative kind of call with regard to what you are seeing or not seeing in other markets?

A: Typically, when we get a bull market in Asia and emerging markets, it begins in North Asia in Korea and Taiwan and that is exactly what we saw this time in semiconductors and technology hardware. India has underperformed the rest of Asia and EM in aggregate over the last 9 months as it has been a volatile period of performance relatively. But when we reran our process, it was strongly indicating that taking profits in particular in Taiwan, moving to the sidelines on China, and going underweight Australia, whereas, for India, some of the secular drivers of the market are really falling into place. So, it has moved up now, as you said, to number one in our ranking , and we think it's time for foreign investors to reengage with the market.

Shenoy: In your report, you also speak about how India has a young demographic profile and that is what supports equity market inflows, which are the sectors or spaces where you see a disproportionate amount of flows come through in India because of this demographic?

A: I would not want to do a sort of one-factor analysis and say it's only about demography. There are other very attractive features like foreign direct investment and private equity investment that funds capex is very strong as well and India is very advantaged in this multipolar world framework that we use to think about the complex geopolitics that exists today. But on the demographic side, if you look at GDP per capita of about $2,500, that compares to 13,000 in China, and you can certainly play with that demographic theme through consumers and through financials in particular. And there are other domestic demand plays and that is where we are much more focused than on the export plays. Another key feature of India that we have been talking about in this note is the tendency of the rupee to be far more stable than in the past and to actually appreciate in real effective exchange rate terms versus the currency basket, which is in sharp contrast to the Chinese renminbi that is now structurally starting to depreciate. And so, for a global investor, you do not have to worry so much about the currency as in the past.

D'souza: Going through your note and as you mentioned from October onwards, India has given just single-digit returns while we have some of our peers say China and Taiwan are up more than 30 percent. But still valuation-wise, they are trading at a sharp premium in comparison to the Chinese markets. Do you think this is justified? Do you think Indian markets can further retreat from here on going by the factors that you have mentioned in your report?

A: Yes, so obviously, one's view and the forward PE depends on your earnings estimates and our colleagues in India and Ridham Desai are more bullish than consensus as we go out over the next couple of years, and India has this track record of compounding earnings now in dollars far faster than EM overall and certainly than China. So, the market is not as expensive, particularly on a relative basis as it was last October, when relate to Taiwan and Korea, it's probably the most expensive we have ever seen. It's clearly not at any kind of low valuation, but there are so many positives in the market right now that we suspect investors will be happy with the multiple.

Nair: As you said, for long period of time, India has done much better on a compounded basis. So, it is kind of looks through all the events, etc., and elections are one of them; they come and go, but we have got one coming up and markets will pay attention to it. How are you thinking about it? Do you think that going into it perhaps acts as a bit of a speed breaker or would not be an issue at all? What is your sense?

A: We do not have comments on political processes in any of the countries that we follow. We do observe, of course, policy and the policy framework, and what matters in India's case for the call that we are making is things like the fiscal deficit, the way that interest rates are managed, whether or not foreign portfolio and FDI investment continue to be very strong that is what we will be monitoring and at the moment it is probably the best I have ever seen in over two decades covering India.

Shenoy: In your India report, you also speak about one of the big risks being a resurgence in commodity prices. And we are seeing that happen as we speak, I mean, crude oil prices have been rising for six straight weeks. Do you think that could be an impediment to the market's upward move?

A: Yes, certainly that has been a traditional impediment for India. It's not unique in that regard, most of Asia is oil importing. But our view is that actually, end-use product demand in oil is not that strong right now. So, we doubt that the recent strength is sustained and given the external position India finds itself in a much smaller current account deficit relative to GDP than in the past and much more structural capital inflows from foreign direct investment and private equity. I think it's extremely unlikely that we get any significant volatility in the rupee arising from this.

D'souza: With regard to the India portfolio; how have you all turned things around, I mean, any kind of stock-specific moves? There was Titan, Larsen and Toubro (L&T), and I think there was a bit of a rejig there. Could you run us through that?

A: We do not have permission to talk about stocks in this interview, unfortunately, but broadly on the consumer side and on the industrials and financials that is where we would concentrate the portfolio at the moment.

