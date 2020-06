India’s first nationwide gas exchange--the India Gas Exchange-- with an online delivery facility was launched yesterday by Dharmendra Pradhan, Minister of Petroleum & Natural Gas. The aim is to gradually move towards the deregulation of gas prices and encourage investment in gas infrastructure in India as the government seeks to increase the share of natural gas in its energy mix to 15 percent by 2030 from the current 6.2 percent. The Indian Gas Exchange (IGX) is a subsidiary of the India Energy Exchange (IEX).

India Gas Exchange has said that they already have 350 registered clients and 10 members. The pricing of gas on the exchange will be based on demand and supply rather than prices based on formulae and benchmark prices. Gas hubs have been set up at Dahej, Hazira, and Kakinada.

IEX Ltd. told CNBC-TV18 that they already received their first quote yesterday priced at Rs 309/mmbtu. This is much higher than the current spot LNG prices of Rs 140-160/mmbtu.

The exchange believes that once buyers show interest, sellers like ONGC, Shell, etc will be willing to participate. India currently imports around 55 percent of its total gas requirement and of this, a fourth is spot import. The gas exchange will be focusing on the spot market, with the maximum validity of the contracts being a month.

There are daily, weekly and fortnightly contracts as well. and the maximum tenure of the contracts is up to one month long (with daily, weekly, and fortnightly contracts) and trading time of two hours.

The gas exchange will help market-based gas price discovery and will be beneficial for smaller companies who can now source gas competitively. The sectors to benefit from this would be fertilizers, power, and city gas distribution, which are the key users of gas.

This would be positive for companies like ONGC and Oil India by way of higher realizations. The current formula based mechanism is leading to huge losses for gas producers as prices are at record low levels. GAIL and Petronet LNG will also benefit as there will be a bigger market for their products and hence better capacity utilization. However, this will also bring in more competition as more gas marketing companies would participate in the exchange.