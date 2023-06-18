Where is the Indian stock market headed after Nifty breaks key resistance at 18800

Nifty, as per weekly chart, formed a long bull candle, that has surpassed the range bound action of the last two weeks and closed higher. This is a positive indication, believe analysts

Equity benchmark NSE Nifty 50 continued its northbound journey to end at fresh lifetime highs, with gains of 137.90 points or 0.74 percent at 18826 levels in Friday's trade. Sector-wise, Nifty PSU Bank gained 1.46 percent and Nifty Financial Services rose 1.19 percent. Nifty FMCG and Nifty Metal also closed higher. The broader market too ended in the green with the Nifty midcap 100 at 0.68 percent and the Nifty smallcap 100 at 0.98 percent.

The 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex also advanced 467 points or 0.74 percent to settle at 63,384. Majority of the sectors ended in positive territory following gains in banking, financial and capital goods stocks as falling inflation and healthy economic data along with consistent foreign institutional investors (FIIs) buying cheered the domestic sentiments.

On Friday, Nifty formed a long positive candle on the daily chart with minor upper shadow. "Technically, this pattern indicates an attempt of upside breakout of 18800 levels and the Nifty is now set to zoom into new all time highs above 18887 levels," said Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities.

Nifty, as per weekly chart, formed a long bull candle, that has surpassed the range bound action of the last two weeks and closed higher. This is a positive indication, Shetti said.

'Near-term uptrend of Nifty remains intact'

"The near term uptrend of Nifty remains intact and the one may expect it to register new all time highs in the coming week. The next upside target to be watched around 19000-19100 levels. Immediate support is at 18700 levels," Shetti noted.

"The Nifty index has successfully broken above the important resistance level of 18800, indicating a bullish sign. Additionally, writers of call options at 18800 strike have been observed covering their positions, suggesting a positive sentiment as the Nifty sustains its position above 18800. The moving averages are below the current index value, which further supports the bullish outlook," said Kunal Shah, senior analyst at LKP Securities.

Furthermore, Shah said that the momentum indicator has given a falling trend line breakout, indicating a potential increase in upward momentum. "As long as the Nifty remains above the support level of 17700, the overall trend is expected to remain positive. However, a resistance level is anticipated at 19000, which may present a challenge for further upward movement," he noted.

Nifty targets

Brokerages Nifty Targets BofA Securities Rs 17,000 to 20,000 levels Jefferies Rs 17,000-19,500 levels Nomura Rs 19,030 level UBS Securities Rs 18,000 level Emkay Global Rs 19,500 level

Jefferies: The global brokerage believes that Nifty will be range-bound at Rs 17,000-19,500 levels due to valuation impediments. "With India among the best performing markets globally in 2022 and hitting new highs recently, valuations at 20 times PE (price earnings) and 225 basis points on yields gap are trending above 1sd levels and remain a key overhang for market performance in 2023," it said.

Top stock picks: The brokerage's key picks include large banks (ICICI Bank, SBI), developers (GPL, DLF), auto cos (Maruti, Tata Motors, TVS), staples (HUL, GCPL, Britannia) and select capital goods (L&T, Thermax, CCRI).

Global brokerage BofA Securities expects Nifty to deliver a muted but positive return, implying India could underperform other emerging markets but outperform developed markets. It expects Nifty to end the year at 19,500 but may range between 17,000 to 20,000 on global macro worries.

Top stock picks: The brokerage's portfolio skew balances volatility with an overweight stance on domestic cyclicals, financials, industrials, cement and global revival play — metals, staples and utilities. It has buy ratings on HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, SBI L&T, HUL, ITC, among others.

Nomura expects a muted return from Nifty this year with a target of 19,030. "Unlike most markets, Nifty 50 is trading at higher valuation multiples than pre-COVID levels. The valuation premium to EM is at 70 percent versus the historical average of 40 percent," it said, adding that it sees mid single-to-low double-digit earnings risk for FY24.

Top stock picks: Nomura's prefers domestic plays with low earnings sensitivity to economic slowdown. Top picks include SBI, Axis Bank, L&T, HUL, RIL, KEC International, Zydus, Medplus, IGL and Sansera.

Emkay Global expects Nifty to attain a level of 19,500 by December 2023 given the current situation.

Swiss brokerage UBS Securities India strategist Sunil Tirumalai has a target of 18,000 points for December 2023, a full 4 percentage points downside from the current market levels, as India is among its top underweight markets in the emerging market space in 2023, it said.

The brokerage further said it sees the Nifty upside at 19,700 and downside at 15,800 and base case is 18,000, down 4 percent from the current market.