Where is the Indian stock market headed after Nifty breaks key resistance at 18800

By Meghna Sen

Nifty, as per weekly chart, formed a long bull candle, that has surpassed the range bound action of the last two weeks and closed higher. This is a positive indication, believe analysts

Equity benchmark NSE Nifty 50 continued its northbound journey to end at fresh lifetime highs, with gains of 137.90 points or 0.74 percent at 18826 levels in Friday's trade. Sector-wise, Nifty PSU Bank gained 1.46 percent and Nifty Financial Services rose 1.19 percent. Nifty FMCG and Nifty Metal also closed higher. The broader market too ended in the green with the Nifty midcap 100 at 0.68 percent and the Nifty smallcap 100 at 0.98 percent.

The 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex also advanced 467 points or 0.74 percent to settle at 63,384. Majority of the sectors ended in positive territory following gains in banking, financial and capital goods stocks as falling inflation and healthy economic data along with consistent foreign institutional investors (FIIs) buying cheered the domestic sentiments. On Friday, Nifty formed a long positive candle on the daily chart with minor upper shadow. "Technically, this pattern indicates an attempt of upside breakout of 18800 levels and the Nifty is now set to zoom into new all time highs above 18887 levels," said Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities.