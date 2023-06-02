Market at close | Sensex, Nifty 50 close with minor gains in a range-bound session

On Nifty 50 the top gainers were Hindalco Industries, Apollo Hospitals, Hero MotoCorp, Tata Steel, and JSW Steel. The top losers on the Nifty 50 were Adani Enterprises, Infosys, BPCL, HDFC Life, and TCS.

Indian stock market closed with minor gains today. Both the Sensex and Nifty indices recorded minor gains. BSE Sensex rose by 119 points, reaching 62,547, while the Nifty 50 saw an increase of 46 points, closing at 18,534.

During the session, the midcap index also performed well, gaining 154 points to settle at 33,967. Furthermore, the Nifty Bank index surged by 148 points, reaching 43,938.

On Nifty 50 the top gainers were Hindalco Industries, Apollo Hospitals, Hero MotoCorp, Tata Steel, and JSW Steel. The top losers on the Nifty 50 were Adani Enterprises, Infosys, BPCL, HDFC Life, and TCS.

In terms of sectors, the realty and auto metal sectors witnessed a 1 percent increase, indicating positive growth. However, the IT and oil & gas sectors experienced selling pressure, leading to a decline in their respective stock prices.

"The equity market has been holding quite well buoyed by the better than expected national income data, encouraging manufacturing PMI, and finally, a closure to the US debt ceiling discussions. The positive sentiment created by these events may linger on for some more time. However, in the immediate term one should be cognizant of the high probability for exports to slowdown with almost all auto companies reporting a decline in the exports component, and a slowdown in FPI flows if the strength in the US unit endures." said Joseph Thomas, Head of Research, Emkay Wealth Management.

The metal sector observed positive movement due to improved global prices, with Hindalco Industries leading the pack, marking a gain of over 3 percent.

Apollo Hospitals continued its winning streak, witnessing another 3 percent increase on Friday, accumulating a total gain of 8 percent for the week.

Hero MotoCorp, maintained its positive momentum and came within 2 percent of its 52-week high.

Auto stocks experienced a boost following strong sales figures in May. Companies such as Mahindra & Mahindra, Maruti, and TVS Motor Company all witnessed a 2 percent increase in their stock prices.

The pharmaceutical sector also displayed signs of growth, with Dr. Reddy's Laboratories, Sun Pharmaceuticals, and Laurus Labs recording gains of over 1 percent each.

In the new-age sector, companies like Zomato and Nykaa registered healthy gains on Friday, with their stock prices surging by 4-8 percent

Four Nifty stocks, namely Bajaj Auto, Britannia Industries, Tata Motors, and Apollo Hospitals, achieved new 52-week highs during the trading session.

M&M Financial Services saw an increase of more than 1 percent and reached a 52-week high after a strong business update for the month of May.

Several stocks, including NCC, DLF, PFC, REC, Trent, Polycab, Persistent, NBCC, and Lupin, also reached their 52-week highs, showcasing the overall positive sentiment in the market.

The market breadth favored advances, with the advance-decline ratio standing at 2:1, indicating a relatively positive market sentiment.