Market at close | Sensex, Nifty 50 close with minor gains in a range-bound session

By Nishtha Pandey  Jun 2, 2023 4:22:03 PM IST (Published)

On Nifty 50 the top gainers were Hindalco Industries, Apollo Hospitals, Hero MotoCorp, Tata Steel, and JSW Steel. The top losers on the Nifty 50 were Adani Enterprises, Infosys, BPCL, HDFC Life, and TCS.

Indian stock market closed with minor gains today. Both the Sensex and Nifty indices recorded minor gains.  BSE Sensex rose by 119 points, reaching 62,547, while the Nifty 50 saw an increase of 46 points, closing at 18,534.

During the session, the midcap index also performed well, gaining 154 points to settle at 33,967. Furthermore, the Nifty Bank index surged by 148 points, reaching 43,938.
