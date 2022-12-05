Six reasons behind the surge in railway stocks and can investors still profit from them?

The confidence of most investors in these stocks has increased, especially before the budget.

Railway stocks have been the flavour of the season. Stocks surged to their 52-week high and some even cooled off from there.

There are many triggers for the rise in railway stocks. In such a situation, the question is whether the rally will continue in the future and if investors still have a chance to make a profit after the run-up that these stocks have seen

In the last few sessions, good buying has been seen in Indian Railways-related shares. Stocks like RVNL and IRFC have doubled in no time.

The confidence of most investors in these stocks has increased, especially before the budget.

In such a situation, the biggest question is: Why is the confidence of investors increasing in these stocks, and is there any chance of gaining a profit from them?

Recently, there were reports that the central government may sell up to a 10 percent stake in four other companies, including RailTel and RVNL. This has increased the confidence of investors in railway companies.

The government also plans on increasing the number of trains. Along with this, due to the government's focus on the road-rail freight mix, enthusiasm is being seen among investors.

It is believed that in the upcoming budget, the government may make some big announcements regarding the Indian Railways. About 300-400 Vande Bharat trains are expected to be announced in the budget 2023-24. The government is also working on the modernisation of the railways. So far this year, 400 such trains have been announced. It has been said in media reports that by the business year 2023-24, the manufacturing of about 100 of these trains will also be completed.

Analyst of a foreign brokerage firm says that very soon Indian Railways may announce to launch Vande Bharat-2 trains as well. These trains will be equipped with more modern and better facilities than before.

There has been an increase of about 91 percent in the investment on railway projects from the budget of the central government. In the first half of the current financial year, an investment of Rs 88,548 crore has been made so far on railway projects.

In the last quarter, a major part of the government's total capex has also been spent on railways. The government is doing capex on a large scale. In the July-September quarter, the capex of the Railways has been 80 percent higher than the same quarter last year. At present, the capex of the Railways is about Rs 2 lakh crore, which is about five times more than in 2014.

What is the opinion of experts?

Moneycontrol, quoting investment analyst Priyam Shah of Mumbai-based Wealth Management Fund, has said in a report that railway stocks have seen good growth so far. There are some opportunities ahead.

Avneesh Chandra of SMIFS has been quoted as saying that investing in railway stocks has to be done under a special strategy. This means that investors are currently investing in them for a short period in the hope of big announcements in the budget.

According to Nirav Karkera of online brokerage firm Fisdom, most of the railway stocks are seeing a boom due to the possibilities of announcements in the budget. With the increase in capex, the order book of companies related to railways will increase and their income will also increase.

In a report on December 1, brokerage firm Nomura said that the pace of completion of railway projects like new line, gauge conversion and multi-tracking has tripled in this business year.

Stocks to Avoid

Experts believe that stocks like RVNL, IRFC, RailTel and IRCON can see some consolidation post the recent rally.