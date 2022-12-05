Six reasons behind the surge in railway stocks and can investors still profit from them?

The confidence of most investors in these stocks has increased, especially before the budget.
There are many triggers for the rise in railway stocks. In such a situation, the question is whether the rally will continue in the future and if investors still have a chance to make a profit after the run-up that these stocks have seen
In the last few sessions, good buying has been seen in Indian Railways-related shares. Stocks like RVNL and IRFC have doubled in no time.
In such a situation, the biggest question is: Why is the confidence of investors increasing in these stocks, and is there any chance of gaining a profit from them?
What is the opinion of experts?
Moneycontrol, quoting investment analyst Priyam Shah of Mumbai-based Wealth Management Fund, has said in a report that railway stocks have seen good growth so far. There are some opportunities ahead.
Avneesh Chandra of SMIFS has been quoted as saying that investing in railway stocks has to be done under a special strategy. This means that investors are currently investing in them for a short period in the hope of big announcements in the budget.
According to Nirav Karkera of online brokerage firm Fisdom, most of the railway stocks are seeing a boom due to the possibilities of announcements in the budget. With the increase in capex, the order book of companies related to railways will increase and their income will also increase.
In a report on December 1, brokerage firm Nomura said that the pace of completion of railway projects like new line, gauge conversion and multi-tracking has tripled in this business year.
Stocks to Avoid
Experts believe that stocks like RVNL, IRFC, RailTel and IRCON can see some consolidation post the recent rally.
In such a situation, investors should now book partial or full profits. Another expert said that there are signs of further growth in Titagarh Wagons and Texmaco Rail. At the same time, there are no signs of further growth in IRCTC, CONCOR and BEML. In such a situation, investors should wait for such stocks to decline.