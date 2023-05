Reported Gross Refining Margin (GRM) is likely to be at $13.1 per barrel, with gross marketing margin at Rs 4.5 per liter.

Indian Oil Corporation may see elevated profit levels for the March quarter despite a possible inventory loss.

A CNBC-TV18 poll expects revenue of India's largest refiner to decline quarter-on-quarter, while other parameters may see an improvement.