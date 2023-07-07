By Meghna Sen

IOC shares climbed 2.63 per cent to hit a fresh one-year high of Rs 101.25. With this, the stock is up 26.73 percent so far this year and 36 percent in the last one-year period. The stock has an average share price target of Rs 102.29, representing an upside of 3.48 percent from the last price of 98.85.

Shares of government-owned oil marketing company, Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) breached the Rs 100 level to hit a fresh 52-week high of Rs 101.25 apiece in Friday's trade, as the board of the company will consider fundraising plans through rights issue of equity shares later in the day. Live TV Loading...

IOC shares climbed 2.63 per cent to hit a fresh one-year high of Rs 101.25. With this, the PSU stock is up 26.73 percent so far this year and 36 percent in the last one-year period. The stock has an average share price target of Rs 102.29, according to data from Trendlyne. The consensus estimate represents an upside of 3.48 percent from the last price of 98.85.