    • Indian markets shut today on account of Bakri Id

    Profile image
    IST (Published)
    Mini

    As per the list of stock market holidays 2021 available at the official BSE website — bseindia.com — there will also be no action in equity, derivative and SLB segments today.

    Trading at Indian stock exchanges -- Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and National Stock Exchange (NSE) -- will remain shut today on account of Bakri Id. As per the list of stock market holidays 2021 available at the official BSE website — bseindia.com — there will also be no action in equity, derivative and SLB segments today.
    There will be no trading activity in the forex and commodity futures markets either.
    On Tuesday, the 30-share BSE Sensex tumbled 354.89 points or 0.68 percent to close at 52,198.51. Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty slumped 120.30 points or 0.76 percent to 15,632.10. IndusInd Bank was the biggest laggard among the Sensex components, shedding 3.32 percent, followed by Tata Steel, NTPC, Bharti Airtel, HCL Tech, ICICI Bank, M&M and HDFC Bank.
    On the other hand, Asian Paints topped the gainers’ list with a jump of 6.04 percent after the company reported an over two-fold increase in consolidated Q1 profit at Rs 574.30 crore. UltraTech Cement, HUL, Nestle India, Maruti and TCS were among the other winners, gaining up to 1.52 percent.
    (Edited by : Anshul)
    Market Movers

    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Hindalco383.00 -13.95 -3.51
    IndusInd Bank981.55 -34.30 -3.38
    Tata Steel1,233.35 -33.05 -2.61
    NTPC118.45 -2.95 -2.43
    Bharti Airtel525.75 -12.70 -2.36
    Currency

    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Dollar-Rupee74.6150-0.2550-0.34
    Euro-Rupee87.7720-0.5370-0.61
    Pound-Rupee101.5730-0.7630-0.75
    Rupee-100 Yen0.6789-0.0048-0.70
