Indian stock exchanges, Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and the National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) will remain closed on April 10 on account of Good Friday.

There will be no trading in the commodity markets and forex and commodity futures markets as well.

Financial markets will resume trading on Monday, April 13.

On Thursday, the Indian indices rose over 4 percent on hopes that the coronavirus pandemic was nearing its peak globally. The BSE Sensex ended 1,266 points higher at 31,160, while the broader Nifty50 index jumped 363 points to end at 9,112.