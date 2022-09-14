Indian markets recover from opening lows but what caused the early selloff?

By Hormaz Fatakia

Mini From red hot inflation in the US to profit booking at elevated levels, here are some of the top factors that led to the correction in Indian equities this morning.

Indian equities have opened sharply lower in mid-week trading, snapping a four-day gaining streak as the markets react to the US inflation print and the subsequent sell-off on Wall Street overnight.

The S&P BSE Sensex opened 1,150 points or 2 percent lower at 59,417, while the NSE Nifty 50 index shed 300 points on open, to fall to levels of 17,771. The 50-stock benchmark index had reclaimed the mark of 18,000 in Tuesday's trading session after five months.

38 out of the 50 constituents of the Nifty have opened with losses.

Here are some factors contributing to the downfall in early trade:

Red Hot Inflation

The most important factor behind today's drop has been the inflation data that has emerged from the US. Consumer Price Inflation for August came in at 8.3 percent, higher than the 8.1 percent expectation.

Contrary to expectations of inflation cooling after aggressive rate hikes from the US Federal Reserve and a sharp drop in oil & gas prices, inflation remained persistent at the highest in four decades.

Following the inflation print, the possibility of a 50 basis points rate hike is completely off the table, while the odds for a 100 basis points hike are now at 10 percent.

The data did not go down well with equity markets on Wall Street that saw their worst day single-day sell-off since the pandemic. The Dow Jones fell over 1,000 points on Tuesday, while the Nasdaq declined 5 percent.

IT Takes A Beating

An already battered sector is facing the brunt of more headwinds emerging from its core market. Indian IT stocks have not had a great year so far after leading the growth in 2021. Interest rate hikes, high inflation and fears of a recession in the US have seen marquee technology names like TCS & Infosys correcting sharply from their peaks.

The Nifty IT index opened 3.5 percent lower having already corrected over 25 percent this year. On a year-to-date basis, all constituents of the index are trading with losses for the year.

The street is divided on the fate of India's IT companies. While Goldman Sachs and Nomura have turned cautious on the sector, Macquarie believes that the fears are overdone. Goldman Sachs has even downgraded most Indian IT names, with the exception of upgrading Wipro.

Booking Profits At Elevated Levels

Benchmark indices have seen a sharp upmove since they made their lows in July. The Nifty 50 has risen nearly 3,000 points from its recent lows of 15,183. The decline could also be attributed to investors looking to book profits post the rally, and the US inflation print turned out to be a much needed trigger.