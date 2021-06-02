  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Market

Indian markets outpeform Chinese, US indices in May

Updated : June 02, 2021 15:16:45 IST

India performed better most global peers including China, US, Germany, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Korea, and Japan.
However, on a year-to-date (YTD), some benchmark indices such as Taiwan Weighted, Euro Stoxx 50, DAX, Dow Jones and KOSPI gave better returns than Nifty.
Indian markets outpeform Chinese, US indices in May
Published : June 02, 2021 03:14 PM IST

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply

You May Also Like

Motherson Sumi Systems posts nearly eight-fold jump in Q4 profit at Rs 1,018.69 cr

Motherson Sumi Systems posts nearly eight-fold jump in Q4 profit at Rs 1,018.69 cr

Tesla to buy more than $1 billion of Australian battery minerals a year

Tesla to buy more than $1 billion of Australian battery minerals a year

Urban Company raises $255 mn, valuation crosses $2.1 bn

Urban Company raises $255 mn, valuation crosses $2.1 bn

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement