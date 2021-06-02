Indian markets outpeform Chinese, US indices in May Updated : June 02, 2021 15:16:45 IST India performed better most global peers including China, US, Germany, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Korea, and Japan. However, on a year-to-date (YTD), some benchmark indices such as Taiwan Weighted, Euro Stoxx 50, DAX, Dow Jones and KOSPI gave better returns than Nifty. Published : June 02, 2021 03:14 PM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply